Defense Secretary is expected to be replaced

Defense Secretary Karunasena Hettiarachchi is tipped to be replaced by an officer from the Attorney General's office shortly, according to a local media report.

The report by EconomyNext citing official sources said Hettiarachchi, who turns 67 on March 20, will be replaced by Senior Additional Solicitor General Kapila Waidyaratne, President's Counsel.

Hettiarachchi had just returned from Singapore where he had undergone heart surgery, official sources said adding that he was being eased out.

According to the EconomyNext report, Hettiarachchi had caused serious embarrassment to the President when he announced a military boycott of the Eastern Province Chief Minister Naseer Ahamed over a spat with a navy officer in Trincomalee. It was the first time that security forces initiated "trade union action" against the political establishment.

Hettiarachchi who announced the boycott of the Chief Minister was asked to retract his comments and government spokesmen had publicly castigated him.

Since then, Hettiarachchi, who was usually found to be in good spirits, has been on shaky grounds, the report says. He developed a heart condition which required surgery in Singapore recently.

Hettiarachchi's likely replacement, Waidyaratne, is due to retire shortly from the AG's department. He was nominated for the post of Attorney General last year, but missed it because of a break in his service when he went to Fiji in 2014 to serve as an appeal court judge.