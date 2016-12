Share ! tweet







Defence Secretary Eng. Karunasena Hettiarachchi has sent a Rs 100 million letter of demand to Professor Sarath Wijesooriya, the convener of the National Movement for a Just Society.

The Defence Secretary says that Rs 100 million as compensation for the defamatory remarks made against him by Prof. Wijesooriya.

Hettiarachchi says that Professor Wijesooriya’s comments demanding that he resign from his position as the Secretary of Defence, was harmful to his reputation.