Defence Secretary opens new Cyber Operations Centre at AFHQ

Ministry of Defence Cyber Operations Centre at Air Force Headquarters was opened by Defence Secretary Kapila Waidyaratne tlast weekon the invitation of Air Force Commander, Air Marshal Kapila Jayampathy.

The visiting Secretary Defence was welcomed to the new Cyber Operations Centre by the Chief Information Technology Officer of the SLAF, Air Commodore Arosha Vithana. He was received on arrival by the Commanding Officer of SLAF Station Colombo, Air Commodore Waruna Gunawardana and was conferred a Guard of Honour by the Colour Wing of the SLAF.

Waidyaratne was welcomed to AFHQ by the Commander at the AFHQ Lobby and escorted to the Air Secretariat. Official plaques were exchanged between the Secretary Defence and Commander of the Air Force to mark the occasion at the Air Secretariat. The Secretary Defence was also introduced to the Chief of Staff of the SLAF, Air Vice Marshal Sumangala Dias and members of the Air Force Board of Management.

Thereafter, he was escorted to the AFHQ Auditorium where he was briefed by Director Air Operations, Air Vice Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana on the contributions made by the SLAF towards the entire spectrum of national security and the current situation of the SLAF.

The visiting Secretary Defence was then escorted to the Air and Maritime Strategic Command Centre (AMSCC) where he was briefed on wartime applications of UAVs and surveillance aircraft of the SLAF by the Staff Officer AMSCC, Air Commodore Dilshan Wasage. He also visited the Air Operations Centre at the Directorate of Air Operations.

The new Cyber Operations Centre consists of a 24-hour Monitoring Centre and Cyber Security Analytical Labs. Cyber Security experts from tri-forces are expected to operate at the new Operations Centre. With this new venture the SLAF is taking the lead role in implementing Joint Cyber Security Operations among the Sri Lankan forces.