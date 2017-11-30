Deep depression may develop to a cyclone

Deep depression in the Arabian Sea, to the west of Sri Lanka, is now located at 300km to the west of Colombo and it is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm within next few hours and move West-Northwest ward direction, the Department of Meteorology sources said

Hence, showery and windy conditions (about 60-70 kmph) are expected over the island particularly in the South-western part, it said, issuing a bad weather warning valid for the next 12 hours.

Heavy rainfall (about100-150mm) can be expected at some places in the Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Western provinces.

For sea areas

Very heavy rains, very strong winds and very rough seas can be expected in the deep and shallow sea areas off the Western and Southern coasts.

The wind speed can increase up to 90-100 kmph at times.

Other sea areas are also likely to be fairly rough as the wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times, the Met Department said while requesting naval and fishing communities to be vigilant in this regards.