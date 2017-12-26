Decrease in accidents during festive season

The number of accidents reported during the festive season so far has reduced considerable compared to previous years, according to the Colombo National Hospital.

According to the hospital’s Coordinator of Training and team leader of Triage and Information Unit, Pushpa Ramyani de Zoysa, a total of 235 individuals involved in various accidents have so far visited the accident ward.

She stated that this number is a 7 per cent decrease compared to the same period last year.

However, she said that this year has seen an increase in fireworks related accidents