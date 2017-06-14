Declaration of assets and liabilities by MPs to be make compulsory

It has been decided to form regulations requiring all members of parliament to declare their assets and liabilities to the Secretary General of Parliament.

The MPs are required to declare the assets of the parents, spouses and children and reveal their business enterprises.

The Secretary General has to maintain a report named ‘Financial Commitments of MPs’ which is prepared on the basis of information provided by the lawmakers.

Those data should be accessible to anyone under the Right to Information Act.

MPS should declare to parliament their fixed assets and income therefrom and ownership of shares and gifts received by them.

This regulation was submitted to parliament recently and it is expected to be passed soon.