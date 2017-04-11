Decision of the Department of Labor

Share ! tweet







The Labour Department has taken a decision not to accept application to obtain funds in the Employee Trust Fund, though a person has reached the required age to obtain if the person has gone for pension and reemployed.

Under the Employees Trust Fund Act male could obtain its funds at the age of 55 and a female could obtain at the age of 50 years. Due to this move State Employees Union has protested against it. Union President I. C Gamage urges the Department to abandon that decision in order to provide justice for employees.