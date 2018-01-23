Debt burden brought down

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has pointed out that the huge debt burden inherited from former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has been reduced to a manageable level.

The Prime Minster said, on Sunday, that it had taken over two years to lay the foundation for economic development as the Rajapaksa regime had ruined the national economy.

The PM said repaying the massive debts that the country was saddled with was no easy task. “The economic growth would accelerate within the next two years under our National Unity Governments Vision 2025 programme.”

Foreign investments and export income had increased and the stage had been set for creating five economic zones covering the entire country and that would help increase the GDP, Wickremesinghe said.

The Hambantota Port which was a white elephant under the previous government, had been converted into a profit making venture, he noted, adding that the Mattala International Airport would also be developed into a viable entity.