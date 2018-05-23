Death toll rises to nine

The death toll from stormy weather rose to nine by yesterday afternoon while eight other persons were injured. More than 68,343 people from 18,079 families in 19 districts have been affected and 6,090 people (1,625 families) removed to 80 safe locations, according to Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

The DMC said 918 houses had been damaged and 19 others destroyed. The highest number of affected people was reported from Ratnapura District; it was 13,033.

Many areas around the country affected by floods and heavy showers for several days, experienced a sunny day yesterday, but the Meteorology Department said the showers would continue today and tomorrow.

As the heavy rain has stopped, the water levels of several rivers subsided but the situation in most of the flood hit areas had not come back to normal.

Met Department Director (Weather forecasting) Anusha Warnasooriya told The Island that heavy showers would occur today as well at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40-45 kmph was be expected during thunder showers and also urged the public to take necessary precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.