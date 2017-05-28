Death toll rises to 151

The number of deaths reported in floods and landslides was increased to 151 while 112 people had gone missing, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said on Sunday.

In its latest situation report, the DMC said the adverse weather condition had left 52 people injured.

In total, 442,299 people of 114,124 families had been affected by the weather calamity. The South-West monsoon unleashed torrential rains, which ravaged fourteen districts in the western and southern parts of the country on Friday and Thursday. The disaster is described as one of the worst-ever calamities since the 2003 floods.