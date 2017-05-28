Home / LATEST / Death toll rises to 151

Death toll rises to 151

neo 5 hours ago LATEST Leave a comment 36 Views

The number of deaths reported in floods and landslides was increased to 151 while 112 people had gone missing, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said on Sunday.

In its latest situation report, the DMC said the adverse weather condition had left 52 people injured.

In total, 442,299 people of 114,124 families had been affected by the weather calamity. The South-West monsoon unleashed torrential rains, which ravaged fourteen districts in the western and southern parts of the country on Friday and Thursday. The disaster is described as one of the worst-ever calamities since the 2003 floods.

About neo

Check Also

Hotlines introduced for water supply issues

The Ministry of City planning and Water Supply informs public to contact the special operation …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved