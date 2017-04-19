Death toll rise to 32

Share ! tweet







The death toll of the Meethotamulla garbage dump disaster has risen to 32 after recovery of three more bodies..

Tri-forces and police continued their search operations for the fifth day today. They recovered a body of a woman this morning and two more bodies in the evening.

Search operations are underway to find 20 more buried houses while 284 people of 76 displaced families have been provided shelter at the Terrance de Silva Maha Vidyalaya in Meethotamulla.

The Disaster Management Center (DMC) said 1,059 people were affected by the landfill collapse. Authorities have received information about 11 people who are still missing. However, the DMC says the number of missing could be higher as five out of the 32 died were visitors to the area.