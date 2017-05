The number of deaths reported in floods and landslides was increased to 202 while 96 people had gone missing, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said today.

In its latest situation report, the DMC said the adverse weather condition had left 63 people injured. In total, 629,742 people of 163,701 families had been affected by the weather calamity. According to the DMC, 1,505 houses had been fully damaged while 7,617 houses were partially damaged due to the floods and landslides.