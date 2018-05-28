Death toll from adverse weather in Sri Lanka rises to 20, over 150,000 affected

At least 20 persons have died and more than 150,000 people have been affected due to the adverse weather conditions prevailing in Sri Lanka for nearly a week. Two people are missing and another 10 persons have been injured.

According to the latest update from the Disaster Management Center (DMC) 153,712 persons belonging to 40,017 families have been affected due to the heavy pre-monsoon rains across Sri Lanka in 19 districts,

The prevailing disaster situation in the country has displaced 55,553 persons from 14,265 families and they have been provided shelter in 265 safe locations.

A total of 105 houses were fully damaged and 4,708 houses have been partially damaged

According to DMC, 155 small and medium enterprises and 68 critical infrastructures have been damaged due to the adverse weather.

Department of Irrigation has indicated that flooding levels of several major river levels are currently receding as of Saturday morning and showing normal levels in many stations. However, Kalu Ganga, Maha-Oya, Attanagalu-Oya are at flood level due to continuous rains during last 72 hours, the DMC reported.

Due to the soil-moisture saturation in many hilly areas the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has not lifted the landslide threat issued for Kegalle, Kalutara, Galle, Ratnapura, and Nuwara-Eliya.