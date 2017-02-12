Deans propose resolution for SAITAM issue

Share ! tweet







Deans of medical faculties of eight universities have written to Higher Education Minister Lakshman Kiriella outlining suggestions to resolve the issue involving the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM) in Malabe and the standards of the medical education in the country.

While stressing the need to mete out justice to the students currently studying at SAITM, the deans of the medical faculties of Colombo, Ragama, Karapitiya, Rajrata, Batticaloa, Jaffna, Peradeniya and Sri Jayawardenepura universities have pointed out that the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) has to be the authorized institution that would decide the standards of medical doctors and that its independence had to be safeguarded.

They have also said that it was imperative for the Health Minister to present the minimum standards prepared by the SLMC for medical colleges in Sri Lanka in the Parliament for them to be legalized. There must be a programme for the current students of the SAITM to obtain another few month's proper clinical training and the SLMC should conduct an examination in order to gauge the level of their knowledge thereafter, the medical faculty heads have suggested.