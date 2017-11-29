Deadline for accepting applications for postal votes

The Elections Commission says that the accepting of applications for postal votes for the 93 Local Government bodies will come to an end at 12 midnight on December 15.

The commission said that this deadline will not be extended and that applications received after that date will be rejected.

It further said that electoral registers will be displayed at District Election Secretariats, Divisional Secretariats, offices of Local Government bodies and all Grama Niladari Offices for the benefit of postal voters.

In addition to this the electoral registers will also be displayed at the Ministry of Public Administration, Police Headquarters and several ministries.

District Returning Officers will call for nominations for elections of 93 Local Government bodies from December 11th to 12 noon on December 14.