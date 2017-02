Share ! tweet







The funeral of Chitranganie Wijetunge, daughter of late President D. B. Wijetunge takes places on Friday (24) at the Mahaiyawa Crematorium in Kandy at 4.00 p.m.

Miss Wijetunge was the only daughter of late President D. B. Wijetunge.

She passed away at a private hospital in Kandy following heart failure on Wednesday (22).

Miss Wijetunge contributed largely to social welfare during the past several years.

Funeral procession leaves their Pilimatalawa residence at 3.00 p.m. today.