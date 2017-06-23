Daya to emulate NZ’s primary industries ministry

Minister Daya Gamage is emulating New Zealand’s ministry of primary industries which contributes the most towards economic development of that country.

Addressing the INCO exhibition today (23) at the Sirimavo Bandaranaike Memorial Conference Hall in Colombo at its primary industries ministry day, he said he would aim to adopt that particular model applied in New Zealand.

Around 250 stalls are exhibiting products at the three-day exhibition organized by the Institute or Incorporated Engineers of Sri Lanka.

Mr. Gamage said prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe created the primary industries ministry with a view towards increasing Sri Lanka’s value added products.

The number of international exhibitions is rapidly increasing and this is a wonderful opportunity for Sri Lankan entrepreneurs to learn and understand the international arena, he said.

“I also encourage them to use government-supported trade delegations to provide dollars earnings to our country,” he said.

He went onto say, “My ministry invites all local as well as foreign businesses interested in setting up manufacturing facilities and I am confident that in the years to come, with the extensive trade agreements Sri Lanka aims to have with India, China, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam as well as with the return of GSP+ giving us the access to a 700 million European market, the market for your products will be extensive globally.”

Mr. Gamage said he believed INCO to become one of the best customer focused exhibitions in South Asia in the near future.