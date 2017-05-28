Daya takes flood relief in his private helicopter

Minister Daya Gamage, accompanied by a medical team and stocks of relief, today (28) travelled by his private helicopter to the disaster-hit Kalawana and Ayagama areas of Ratnapura district.

His was the first relief team to reach the areas rendered inaccessible by the floods.

Mr. Gamage dispatched all pregnant ladies and patients in serious condition by his helicopter to Ratnapura General Hospital.

He also took steps to provide food and health requirements of the affected people.



The minister instructed the RDA to repair all the access roads to Kalawana and Ayagama by midnight today.

He also mediated to send a CEB team under the district secretary’s supervision to restore power supply and gave instructions to repair the communication facilities as well.

