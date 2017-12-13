Daya is confident of UNP’s victory

Minister Daya Gamage is confident of achieving a big victory for the UNP at the upcoming election for local government institutions.

He said so after the party placed deposits today to contest the LG bodies of Padiyatalawa, Dehiattakandiya, Alayadiwembu and Karativu in Ampara.

He noted that the previous regime had allotted only Rs. 350 million in 2015 for the district’s development, whereas the present government has made Rs. 650 m available.

That will be increased further to Rs. 780 m in 2018, he said.

Mr. Gamage went onto say that he was happy that the country’s biggest bus stand with a capacity for 500 buses was built in Ampara town at a cost of Rs. 280 m.

He also said that he has received complaints that certain officials of the Agriculture Department who received their jobs during the previous regime were intentionally avoiding solutions to farmers’ problems.

A large gathering, including deputy minister Dr. Anoma Gamage, was in attendance.