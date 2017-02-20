Daya holds fruitful official talks in Madagascar

Share ! tweet







Minister Daya Gamage is having fruitful talks with Madagascar authorities in the first ever visit to that country by a state representative.

During his five day stay, the minister has had discussions with Madagascar’s prime minister, foreign affairs and industries minister and other dignitaries.

Bilateral trade, investment and industrial relations came under discussion with focus on gem and gold trades.

Madagascar has a presence of around 5,000 Sri Lankan businessmen who have ensured employment for more than 100,000 people.

Minister Gamage promised to bring to the attention of the authorities on the possibility of opening an embassy in Madagascar and starting direct flights between the two countries.

At present, a Sri Lankan consulate in Madagascar and the Sri Lankan high commission in Seychelles fulfill the requirements of Sri Lankans in Madagascar.

Minister Gamage extended an invitation to the Madagascar PM, political leaders and officials to visit Sri Lanka.

At a cordial meeting with the Sri Lankan community there, minister Gamage said he would give maximum support to start a Sri Lankan association and chamber in Madagascar.

Sri Lankan high commissioner in Seychelles Tikiri Herath Gunatilake, consul in Madagascar B.A. Mahipala as well as officials of the primary industries and foreign affairs ministries and the Gem and Jewellery Authority and a group of Sri Lankan gem merchants are accompanying the minister in the tour.