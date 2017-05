The Vesak pandal being organized by Daya Group of companies was opened by prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in front of the Group’s head office at Pepiliyana in Nugegoda yesterday evening.

A large gathering including Buddhist clergy, ministers Daya Gamage and Wijedasa Rajapakshe, and deputy minister Dr. Anoma Gamage participated.

The pandal, on its 12th year, depicts ‘Seelawa Nagaraja Jathakaya’ this time.



The ice-cream Dansela given by staff of Daya Group was also opened.