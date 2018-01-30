Daya Gamage challenges Mahinda

Minister Daya Gamage challenges ex-president Mahinda Rajapaksa to declare what service he has rendered to the rural areas in his 10 year rule.

Now, he is asking the people to elect him to develop the villages, minister Gamage noted at UNP election rallies at Mahaoya in Ampara yesterday.

Rajapaksa thought only about earning commission money when he launched white elephant projects such as the port, airport and conference halls in Hambantota, he pointed out.

As the country was in economic crisis, he called for early elections and lost power.

The minister recalled how the previous regime repressed the Chilaw fishermen and Rathupaswala people who made reasonable demands.

After that despotic regime was toppled, a good governance regime led by the UNP was formed, Mr. Gamage noted, and added that that has been able to develop the villages even without having powers of the provincial or local government bodies.

He urged the people to elect the UNP to power at the upcoming polls to take that development forward and bring both urban and rural areas to the same level of development.