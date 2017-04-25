Daya chairs meeting to discuss cinnamon revenue

Share ! tweet







Primary industries minister Daya Gamage today (25) chaired a meeting at the ministry office at the World Trade Centre in Colombo to discuss measures to increase the production and productivity in the local cinnamon industry.

Cinnamon exports have shown an increase, with 2016 bringing in 159 million US dollars of income.

The ministry has initiated a programme to raise that income to one billion USD by 2020.

At the meeting, minister Gamage announced that a production improvement national plan would be implemented for cinnamon by a task force.

State and private sector stakeholders in the cinnamon industry participated.