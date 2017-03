Dates announced for release of Grade 5 and O/L results

The Ministry of Education has announced the dates for the release G.C.E. Advanced Level, Ordinary Level and Grade 5 Scholarship examinations.

\The results of the 2016 G.C.E. Ordinary Level exam will be released on March 28 while the results of the 2017 G.C.E. Advanced Level exam will be released on December 27.

Meanwhile the results of Grade 5 Scholarship examination will be released on October 5.