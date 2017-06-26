Dambulla Cave Temple painting are in danger

The paintings of the Dambulla Cave Temple are in danger due to unnecessary involvement into the activities of the Archaeology Department, a top official alleged on Monday.

Acting Director General of Archaeology Prof. Prasanna Bandara while speaking to reporters at a press conference said that the officials who had been deployed for maintenance at the world heritage site are no longer permitted to enter into the premises as well.

The Dambulla cave monastery is still functional and remains the best-preserved ancient edifice in Sri Lanka. The temple is composed of five caves of varying size and magnificence.