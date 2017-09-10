Dairy farmers request government to resolve their problems

The National Center for the Protection of Dairy Farmers attached to the All Ceylon Farmers’ Federation has requested the government to provide solutions to the current problems faced by the 300,000 dairy farmers across the country.

Addressing a press briefing in Dambulla, the National Organizer of the National Center for the Protection of Dairy Farmers Susantha Kumara Navaratne said the 300,000 or so dairy farmers in the country incur huge expenses for dairy production.

He said the prices paid for the dairy produced have been reduced and there is no veterinary facilities. He warned that the association will take tough action if the government does not pay serious attention to their problems.

During the press conference three representatives of the farmers explained the situation all the dairy farmer families have faced.