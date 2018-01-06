D.S. secured independence for an undivided Sri Lanka

Mahatma Gandhi secured independence for a divided India, but the Rt. Hon. D.S. Senanayake brought everybody together and gained independence for an undivided Sri Lanka, notes minister Daya Gamage.

He was addressing UNP rallies at Nugelanda, Rajagalatenna, Gonagolla for the upcoming local government polls.

Ex-president Mahinda Rajapaksa divided all in order to continue his grip in power and even tried to break up the UNP, said the minister, pointing out that he was now trying his utmost to secure a win for the ‘flower bud’ (SLPP).

It would be ‘flower bud’ that will never bloom, he said.

Speaking further, the minister said he was very happy that the country’s best bus stand has come up in Ampara town.

A sum of Rs. 250 million said to have been allotted for that purpose through ‘Deyata Kirula’ is unaccounted for, said Mr. Gamage.

A new town hall comprising a museum dedicated to the history of Ampara district and an auditorium with modern facilities, as well as an industrial park on a 250-acre area at Weeragoda at Uhana have been planned, he added.