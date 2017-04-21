Customs seize two containers of banned agrochemical glyphosate

Share ! tweet







Sri Lanka Customs today seized two containers containing highly toxic agricultural weedicide glyphosate, imported to the island from China.

A business enterprise in Colombo has imported the two containers declaring that it contained a chemical called organic silicon.

Custom officials detained the containers on suspicion when it was arrived in Sri Lanka on 15 March. They have conducted an investigation and have decided that it contains 160 barrels each with 200 liters of glyphosate. The containers were opened at the Container Yard in Grand Pass Colombo today.

Custom authorities have sent samples of the chemicals to Office of the Registrar of Pesticides at Gannoruwa, which has confirmed that the samples contain glyphosate.

Importing of glyphosate, which is linked to the kidney disease, has been banned in Sri Lanka on the direction of the President.