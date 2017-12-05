Home / POLITICS / Customer injured in shooting during bank robbery in Kudawella

Customer injured in shooting during bank robbery in Kudawella

One person was injured in a shooting carried out by armed robbers at the branch of a state bank in Kudawella, Tangalle.

The robbers had reportedly managed to escape with around Rs 5 – 6 million in stolen cash.

Police said that the incident had occurred at around 9.45am today (5) when two individuals who arrived on a motorcycle entered the branch, brandished weapons and attempted to rob the bank.

Before they had fled the scene of the robbery, one of the suspects had fired his weapon.

A customer at the bank was shot in the leg by the suspects while he has been admitted to the Tangalle Hospital.

