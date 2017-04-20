CSE to introduce additional listing rules

Share ! tweet







The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) is looking at bringing additional listing rules to enhance good governance and compliance among the listed companies, CSE Head of Marketing Development Niroshan Wijesundera said.

"With additional new listing rules, if listed company does not compliance with listing rules or not adhere to good governance practices, it will be transfers to default board. However, before that there were no such provisions to take action against such companies, " Wijesundera told local newspaper .

Rules have been revisited to establish an enforcement mechanism in relation to certain key continuous listing requirements including, corporate governance, timelines for submission of interim financial statements and annual report, submission of audited financial statements containing modified audit opinions and emphasis of matter on going concern, related party transactions and minimum public holding requirements.

According to Wijesundera once a listed company transfers to the default board they will give some period of time to change the situation until then trading will be withhold.

"Even after sometime those companies in the default board it will be referred to the CSE board to take suitable action," he said.