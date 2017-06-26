Home / BUSINESS / CSE announces revision of share transaction fee structure from Tuesda

A step‐up fee structure with a revised threshold of Rs. 100 million has been introduced with relation to secondary market transaction fee computations, and will take effect from Tuesday, 27th June 2017.

A fee of 1.1200% is set to be applicable to share transactions below Rs. 100 Million while a fee of 0.6125% is set to be applicable for transactions above Rs. 100 Million. Share transactions above Rs. 100 Million would therefore be applicable to the step‐up fee structure.

Share transaction fee structure (to be implemented on a step‐up basis):

