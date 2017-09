Crucial talk between the striking CEB union representatives and the CEB authorities are scheduled to be held at the Ministry of Labour at 2.30 pm today with Minister of Labour Relations and Sabaragamuwa Development W. D. J. Seneviratne.

Power and Renewable Energy Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, the CEB top brass and representatives of all CEB unions are scheduled to attend the discussions, according to sources.