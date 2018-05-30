Home / LATEST / Crucial CEB eng. union meet on Friday

Crucial CEB eng. union meet on Friday

Members of the Ceylon Electricity Board Engineers’ Union (CEBEU) would meet this Friday (1) to decide on future trade union action, a spokesperson for the union said.

 

It is quite likely that they will decide not to attend to any breakdowns after office hours and on holidays under any circumstances after Friday’s Special General Meeting.

 

“Our Executive Committee met on May 25 and decided to call a Special General Meeting convening all members to discuss the current developments and to decide on future trade union action. There is a high probability to make a decision at the meeting not to attend to any breakdowns after office hours and on holidays under any circumstances. If that happens, no guarantees can be given to the stability of the power system of the country,” he said.

