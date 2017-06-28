Crishanthe De Silva promoted to four star General

President Maithripala Sirisena has promoted the Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Crishanthe De Silva, to the rank of General to be effective from Tuesday (June 27).

The President, in his capacity as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, has also appointed him as the new Chief of Defence Staff.

Crishanthe De Silva has been serving as the 21st Commander of the Sri Lanka Army to-date since February 22, 2015.

Enlisted to the Army on 6th February 1980 and commissioned afterwards on 18th July 1981 as a Second Lieutenant in the Corps of Sri Lanka Engineers, he counts an exemplary service career spanning over 37 years in the Army.

He was subsequently promoted to the ranks of Captain (1985), Major (1989), Lieutenant Colonel (1994), Colonel (1997), Brigadier (2003) and Major General on 30 November 2009. Upon his assumption of the Army Commander’s Office on 22 February 2015, he was elevated to the rank of Lieutenant General.

He took office as the Chief of Staff on 1 August 2013 before undertaking an overseas assignment as Deputy Chief of Mission to the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Moscow on 16 May 2014.