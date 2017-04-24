CPC trade unions call off strike following discussions

Share ! tweet







Strike commenced by the petroleum trade unions has been called off following a discussion between trade unions and the Prime Minister a short while ago on Monday.

The Minister of Petroleum Resources Development had also attended the discussion, it was reported. The meeting was held at the Temple Trees.

One of the Union members said that the strike was called off after the Prime Minister assured to cancel the proposed agreement with India regarding the oil tanks in the Eastern port city of Trincomalee. Long lines of vehicles also formed at fuel stations across the country since Sunday night after trade unions announced the strike.

Seven trade unions attached to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) launched the strike over three issues including the move to sign the pact with India.