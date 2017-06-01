Court told Gnanasara Thera indisposed

President’s Counsel Manohara de Silva yesterday told the Court of Appeal that Ven. Galagodatte Gnanasara Thera had been hospitalised.

A medical certificate was submitted to support the claim.

Consequently, the Court of Appeal fixed the contempt of Court application against the Thera for June 12.

The Thera has been summoned to show cause why he should not be punished for contempt of Court for disturbing the proceedings of the Homagama Magistrate’s Court during the hearing of the case against the Army Officers suspected of having abducted journalist Pradeep Ekneligoda.

The Complainant is the Magistrate of Homagama.

Deputy Solicitor General Rohantha Abeysuriya appeared for the Attorney General. Manohara de Silva PC appeared with Bhoopathi Kahathuduwa.

Bench Comprised justice Kumudini Wickramasinghe.