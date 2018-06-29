Home / ART / Court suspends decision on film distribution

The Colombo District Court yesterday issued an injunction order, valid for 14 days, against the recent decision allowing only the National Film Corporation to carry out the distribution of films in Sri Lanka.

Last week, it was announced that a decision has been taken to handle the distribution of films only through the National Film Corporation and that the private sector cannot handle any distribution of films.

The distribution of films in the country has so far been handled by four private sector companies.

