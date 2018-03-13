Court suspends cricketer Ramith Rambukwella, driver’s license

The Colombo Traffic Court has ordered to suspend the driver’s license of the cricketer Ramith Rambukwella, who was charged with drunk driving and several other violations.

The Magistrate also issued an order to produce Rambukwella at the Medical Council attached to the Ministry of Transport in Nugegoda to subject him to a mental and physical evaluation and obtain a report on his condition.

Colombo Traffic Magistrate Chandana Kalansuriya issued the order after considering a charge sheet filed by the Narahenpita Police against Ramith Rambukwella.

Narahenpita Police today filed four charges including driving drunk in Narahenpita Police Division on Saturday (10), failing to take measures to avoid an accident, and failing to report the accident to the police.

Ramith Rambukwella pleaded not guilty to the charges.