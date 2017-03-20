Court stops auction on Basil’s alleged land in Malwana

Share ! tweet







The auction of the property on River Bank Road in Malwana connected to a case against former minister Basil Rajapaksa was suspended by Pugoda Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura today when the case was taken up on a motion filed by the FCID.

Court had earlier ordered that the 16-acre block of land be auctioned after Mr. Rajapaksa and three other suspects in the case refused to accept the ownership to the land.

On the Attorney General’s directive to the FCID the Department of Valuation the land was assessed at Rs.208 million and that the government was planning to acquire the land to be used for a public purpose.

The FCID informed court about the AG's report when the case was taken up last morning. The block of land with a house at No.111/03 at Malwana River Bank Road was alleged to have been purchased by Thirakumar Nadesan, a relative of Mr. Rajapakse, on November 25, 2010 for Rs.64 million.