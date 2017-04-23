Court restrain protests in Piliyandala for 14 days

Share ! tweet







An order restraining any form of protests for 14 days in the Piliyandala police division that would inconvenience the public was issued by Kesbewa acting Magistrate Sunil Weerasinghe on Friday.

In terms of the judicial directive, no protests will be allowed for a 14-day period from April 22, 2017.

Piliyandala police OIC K. R. M. Seneviratne told court that a protest had been planned by a group including provincial Council Member Laxman Nipunaarachchi against the dumping of garbage collected from Colombo at the Karadiyana dump and sought an order under the Criminal Procedure Code restraining such protests.

In his submissions, the OIC said that the same group had staged a protest on the 19th near the Karadiyana garbage dump, resulting in the obstruction of dumping garbage collected by the Colombo Municipality. The group was planning to stage a similar protest on the 22nd morning, he said.

Having considered the submissions the acting Magistrate issued an order preventing protests that would inconvenience the public.

The Magistrate also directed that this order be handed over to the organizers of the protests named as PC member Laxman Nipunaarachchi, former chairman of the Boralesgamuwa UC Aruna Priyashantha, former chairmen of the Kesbawa UC Sumana Vivien Ranaweera, Laxman Perera, Mohan Lal, attorney Jayarathne Yapa and Sunil Costa, a resident of Pattiyawatte.

The magisterial order prevented the persons named from conducting any protests, obstructing traffic movements in all main and by-roads, disturbing the peace or causing damages to any public or private property and/or engaging in unlawful assembly, and the use of public address systems to create public annoyance.