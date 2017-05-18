Court orders investigation into Rathupaswala protester’s death

The court today ordered an investigation into the death of a protester by the army firing during the Rathupaswala incident in 2013.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police received permission from the court today to take statements from the three Judicial Medical Officers who conducted the post mortems of the three individuals shot dead by the army during the protest.

The Gampaha Chief Magistrate DA Ruwanpathirana today ordered the Judicial Medical Officer Ajith Thenakoon who conducted the post mortem of Kavishan Perera in Chilaw to investigate the place where the youth’s death took place again.

The three soldiers who have been arrested over the three deaths have been further remanded till the 31st of May.

The Army shooting at the protesters on August 01, 2013 resulted in three deaths, two of them teenage students, and injured 26 others including several journalists.