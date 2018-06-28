Court orders former CM to compensate principal

The Supreme Court has ordered the former Chief Minister of the North Central Province, Peshala Jayaratne, to pay Rs 250,000 in compensation to a school principal who had filed a case over an unfair transfer.

The government was also ordered to pay Rs 50,000 in compensation to the petitioner.

The former Principal of the Niwaththaka Chethiya Maha Vidyalaya in Anuradhapura had filed a Fundamental Rights petition with the court stating that his transfer from the school in 2016 was unfair.

Delivering the verdict the three-member judge bench ordered to revoke the transfer order within two months and to reassign principal back to the same position he had held.