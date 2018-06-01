Home / POLITICS / Court orders arrest of Bogollagama’s wife and daughter

The Colombo Chief Magistrate has ordered the arrest of the wife and daughter of Easter Province Governor Rohitha Bogollagama, for the alleged attempted assault on a woman.

The Chief Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake today ordered Cinnamon Gardens Police to immediately arrest and produced them before the court.

This is in connection with a complaint lodged with the police station accusing them of verbally abusing, threatening and attempting to assault a woman at the premises of a temple in Colombo on April 6.

A case was filed with the Colombo Chief magistrate’s Court over the incident while the two accused had been issued notice to appear before the court today (1).

However, they had failed to appear before the court when the case was taken up today, Ada Derana reporter said.

