Court issues open warrant to arrest Jaliya

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court has issued an open warrant for the arrest of former Sri Lankan Ambassador to the United States, Jaliya Wickramasuriya.

Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne also issued notice on the defendant’s four bailsmen, including his wife who signed for the bail, to appear before the court on February 16.

On November 17, the Colombo Fort Magistrate had issued an arrest warrant on the former diplomat after he failed to appear before the court.

Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne had also ordered to issue notice on the defendant’s bailsmen to appear before the court while the case was postponed until today (05).