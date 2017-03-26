Court is unable to give a ruling on Basil’s land

Share ! tweet







The Pugoda Magistrate’ Court announced today that it is unable to give a ruling on the house property in Malwana said to be owned by former Minister Basil Rajapaksa. The Magistrate said the cause was the non-completion of the related case activities.

The Police Financial Crimes Investigation Division informed the Court on the 20th of this month that the Attorney General had informed that this house and property situated in Malwana will be used for public welfare. Accordingly the Pugoda Magistrate ordered the suspension of the auction of the house and property which was slated to take place on the 29th of this month.

However, the Magistrate today informed the Attorney General to inform within two weeks whether there are legal provisions on behalf of using the related property for public welfare. The case will be taken up again on the 06th of next month.