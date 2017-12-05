Court grants Tissa Attanayake permission to travel overseas

The court today granted former UNP General Secretary Tissa Attanayake permission to travel overseas later this month.

The Colombo High Court today postponed the hearing of the case against Tissa Attanayake until 26th February 2018.

The court had previously ordered the President and the Prime Minister to appear before the court today to give evidence.

However, Additional Solicitor General Wasantha Wijeratne Bandara told court that the President and the Prime Minister cannot attend the court today as they have to take part in the budget debate scheduled for today and requested the court to schedule another day.

Accordingly, the High Court Judge, Vicum Kaluarachchi postponed the case until 26th February and advised the lawyers to inform the President and Prime Minister to appear on that day.

The judge meanwhile considering a request made by the defendant to allow him to travel to Australia to attend his daughter’s graduation temporarily removed the travel ban imposed on Attanayake allowing him to travel from 10th to the 30th of December.