Court further remands former DIG

The court further remanded two former senior police officers who were alleged of concealing evidence in the murder of national rugby player Wasim Thajudeen.

Colombo Additional Magistrate Colombo Additional Magistrate Jerome Trotsky today further remanded former Western Province Senior DIG Anura Senanayake until March 16, 2017 over the murder of Thajudeen.

The Criminal Investigations Department informed court today that it is currently investigating the transaction history of Thajudeen's credit card.

Thajudeen died on May 17, 2012 in Kirulapone when his car crashed into a wall and caught fire. Earlier it was ruled as an accidental death but the recent investigations by the CID had found that the player was brutally tortured before his death with blunt and sharp weapons and the accident was staged.