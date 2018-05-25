Court finds extremist Buddhist monk guilty of threatening missing journalist’s wife

The court on Thursday found the General Secretary of Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) organization Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero guilty of threatening missing journalist wife.

Homagama Magistrate Udesh Ranatunga issuing the verdict in the case convicted the Gnanasara Thero of two counts of harassing and intimidating Sandya Eknaligoda, the wife of missing journalist Prageeth Eknaligoda in the Homagama Magistrate Court premises.

The Magistrate releasing the extremist monk on bail ordered to obtain his fingerprints. His sentencing will be decided on June 14. Each count carries a maximum jail term of two years and an unspecified fine, or both.

The Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero was charged over statements he made during a court hearing in January 2016 when the habeas corpus case with regard to the disappearance of journalist Prageeth Ekneligoda was heard in the Homagama Magistrate court.

The case was filed by the Homagama Police on the 25th of January 2016 at the Homagama Magistrate Court charging the Thero of criminal harassment and criminal intimidation of a witness, Sandhya Ekneligoda.