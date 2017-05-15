Court case against Basil postponed till July

The case against former Minister Basil Rajapaksa and a group of officials regarding the mishandling of finances of the Department of Divinaguma Development was called today (15).

The attorney representing the defendant stated that the defendants had not received the evidence report.

The State Counsel appearing on behalf of the Attorney-General promised that he would arrange for the evidence report to be submitted to the defendants.

Accordingly, Colombo High Courts Judge, A. R. Heiyantuduwa ruled to postpone the court hearing till July 26.