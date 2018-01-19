Court bans sale and transfer of Udayanga Weeratunga’s properties

The court today issued an order enjoining the sale and transfer of property belonging to Sri Lanka’s former ambassador to Russia Udayanga Weeratunga.

The Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) told the Colombo Fort Magistrate that after examining eight bank accounts of Weeratunga, who was a suspect in the MIG transaction fraud, it was found that 7 acres in Dompe worth Rs. 70 million, an acre in Colombo for Rs. 2.5 million and an apartment in the Trillium Housing Complex for Rs. 29 million have been bought under the suspect’s name.

The FCID requested the Colombo Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne to suspend the sale and transfer of the properties.

Further, the FCID told the court that it was found that Rs. 20 million borrowed on the instructions of the suspect has been deposited in an account belonging to an aunt of the suspect at a bank in Kundasale and requested permission from court to examine the account.